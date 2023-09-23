TDP ran away from discussion on scam: AP Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday described the TDP members leaving the House though they were not suspended from the Assembly as a cowardly act.“The TDP members have no guts to face the facts. Hence, they ran away without participating in the debate on the skill development scam, which they have been demanding from the start of the Assembly session,” he said, while speaking to mediapersons at the media point on the Secretariat premises.

Botcha said the TDP members had insisted for a debate on the issue and when the treasury benches were ready for it, they enacted a drama and left the House. “Unfortunately, we have an Opposition, which is least bothered about people’s issues. Be it in the Assembly or the Council, they have adopted the same strategy -- disrupt the proceedings of the day -- for some cheap publicity. Their behaviour is atrocious and objectionable,” he observed.

Though the TDP members got an opportunity to explain their views on Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam to the people through the Assembly, they failed to avail it. “If their leader is innocent, why are they afraid of discussion on the issue?” he questioned.

Botcha maintained that with the arrest and subsequent judicial remand of Naidu in the skill development scam, the people’s trust in the judiciary has increased. Law will take its own course and no one is above law, Botcha asserted.The minister said Naidu’s role in the scam was clearly established in the skill development scam during a discussion on it in State Assembly.

