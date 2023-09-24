8,500 Guntur Municipal Corporation staff take part in medical camp

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is taking all necessary action to ensure the safety and good health of sanitation workers of the civic body, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. She, along with collector Venugopal Reddy launched medical camp for over 3,000 sanitation and UGD workers at BR Stadium here on Saturday.

As many as 40 counters has been set up and over 8,500 GMC personnel from all departments participated in the camp.Speaking on the occasion, GMC commissioner chief maintained that the sanitation staff plays a key role in maintaining the city clean and have risked their lives during Covid-19 and delivered their duties.In order to ensure their good health, this medical camp has been set up, she added.

Doctors from as many as 11 multispecialty hospitals in the city participated in the camp and conducted tests on the workers.Guntur Collector M Venugopal Reddy lauded the civic body for organising the medical camp at such a high scale and conducting free screening tests for the workers.

