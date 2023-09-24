Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses urgent hearing of Naidu’s lunch motion petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday refused to take up the urgent hearing of the lunch motion petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking suspension of the ACB special court’s orders permitting CID custody for two-days to question him in the skill development corporation scam case.

The ACB court on Friday allowed the CID to take Naidu into custody for questioning in the multi-crore scam on September 23 and 24. When Naidu’s advocate S Pranathi requested Justice K Suresh Reddy for urgent hearing of the case, he refused.

In his petition, Naidu said the court had refused CID custody for the other accused in the case, when it was petitioned. But, the same logic was not followed in his case and it appeared to have forgotten that the police custody for the other accused in the case was not given.

He said the CID had only sought his custody to insult him, who has been in political life for nearly four-and-a- half decades without any blemishes.The reason for the CID custody was also not related to the case, he claimed and urged the court to suspend the ACB court directions with regard to his CID custody.

