Chandrababu Naidu playing sympathy card now: AP Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC ministers lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for playing sympathy card though he was directly involved in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said, “There are several unanswered questions that need to be answered. If the previous TDP government had released the government share of 10% of the skill development project, what happened to the remaining 90% from Siemens and why as a government it failed to insist on it.”

“Those in public life should be more cautious and should not indulge in corruption. But Naidu had bypassed all the norms on several occasions. But, he had managed to escape all the time. Finally, he was proved to be guilty after being caught in the skill development corporation scam. Now, he is talking delicately before the ACB Special Court, claiming himself as an honest person,” Botcha observed.

Asserting that they are not faulting the Siemens, he said they are only asking why the firm did not invest its share.

Responding to the comments of Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy that the APCID arrested Naidu without telling the reason, Botcha said a person like Pocharam, who is in a responsible position, should not issue such a statement.“We are condemning his comments. If he believes that Naidu has not committed any mistake, he can talk about the issue with the Telangana Chief Minister,” Botcha remarked.

While stating that the decision of the cabinet is a joint responsibility, Botcha said it will not take responsibility for the transactions and irregularities in implementation of the decision and corruption behind it. Those who were involved in it will become responsible and in the skill scam though the decision was taken by the cabinet, it was Naidu, who committed corruption bypassing the norms, he explained.

Botcha further said action will be taken against the officials if they are found violating the business rules. But in this particular case, the officials did not violate the rules and also wrote a note mentioning that the release of funds was unfair, he pointed out.

Seeking to know what is wrong in arresting Naidu, who looted public money, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao pointed out why P Srinivas, former personal secretary of Naidu, was hiding in the US, if the ex-CM did not commit any scam.Karumuri alleged that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his maternal uncle and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna were hatching a plan to take over the reins of TDP.

