 Chief Secretary told to act on hate posts against ACB court judge

The CS was also asked to  communicate the case status to the petitioner directly.

Published: 24th September 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rashtrapati Bhavan has taken note of the recent social media posts and hate speech against the Vijayawada ACB Special Court Judge, who sent former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to 14-day judicial remand on September 10 in the skill development corporation scam case and asked the State government to take appropriate action.

Following a complaint lodged by Bhimavaram-based High Court advocate Ramanuja Rao, Rashtrapati Bhavan Under Secretary PC Meena sent an e-mail to the State Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday, asking him to give appropriate attention to the e-mail petition on the objectionable social media posts against the ACB Court Judge. The CS was also asked to communicate the case status to the petitioner directly.

Chandrababu Naidu Vijayawada ACB Special Court Judge Ramanuja Rao

