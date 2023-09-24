 Chief Secretary told to act on hate posts against ACB court judge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rashtrapati Bhavan has taken note of the recent social media posts and hate speech against the Vijayawada ACB Special Court Judge, who sent former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to 14-day judicial remand on September 10 in the skill development corporation scam case and asked the State government to take appropriate action.

Following a complaint lodged by Bhimavaram-based High Court advocate Ramanuja Rao, Rashtrapati Bhavan Under Secretary PC Meena sent an e-mail to the State Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday, asking him to give appropriate attention to the e-mail petition on the objectionable social media posts against the ACB Court Judge. The CS was also asked to communicate the case status to the petitioner directly.

