Chief Secretary told to act on hate posts against ACB court judge
The CS was also asked to communicate the case status to the petitioner directly.
Published: 24th September 2023 09:27 AM | Last Updated: 24th September 2023 09:27 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Rashtrapati Bhavan has taken note of the recent social media posts and hate speech against the Vijayawada ACB Special Court Judge, who sent former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to 14-day judicial remand on September 10 in the skill development corporation scam case and asked the State government to take appropriate action.
Following a complaint lodged by Bhimavaram-based High Court advocate Ramanuja Rao, Rashtrapati Bhavan Under Secretary PC Meena sent an e-mail to the State Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday, asking him to give appropriate attention to the e-mail petition on the objectionable social media posts against the ACB Court Judge. The CS was also asked to communicate the case status to the petitioner directly.