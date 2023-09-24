CID grills Chandrababu Naidu for five hours on day one in skill corpn case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) questioned TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for five hours in connection with the multi-crore skill development corporation scam case, in Rajahmundry Central Jail on Saturday.

The ACB special court on Friday had given two-day custody of Naidu to the APCID to quiz the latter in the jail. On the first day, a 12-member team led by DSP M Dhanunjayudu grilled the TDP chief from 9:30 am to 5 pm amid tight security. Before the interrogation, Naidu underwent a medical examination in the presence of his counsels Dammalapati Srinivas and Ginjupalli Subba Rao.

It is learnt that the investigation officer DSP Dhanunjayudu and other officials sought Naidu’s response on 50 questions of a 100-page questionnaire. According to sources, the team of CID officials allegedly prepared questions for Naidu regarding the role of ministers, including his son and then IT minister Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, representatives of Siemens, DesignTech and his personal assistant Pendyala Srinivas. The probe focused on money transactions between the previous State government and shell companies.

Sources said the officials would revise the questionnaire for the second day based on the answers obtained from Naidu. “The CID team will file another petition seeking extension of the custody, if more information is needed,” sources added.

TDP chief moves SC

Naidu moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR against him in the case

HC refused to take up the urgent hearing of Naidu’s lunch motion plea seeking suspension of the ACB

court order

