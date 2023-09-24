Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on mega infrastructure projects in Vizag: Chief Secretary

As part of the beach corridor project, a signature tower with a convention centre having ultra modern facilities should be constructed at Kapuluppada.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has said Visakhapatnam is one of the key cities in the county and plans should be evolved for mega projects keeping in view its future needs. Visakhapatnam has been chosen under Viksit Bharat 2047.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting at VMRDA on Saturday, he said Visakhapatnam was among the four cities in the country selected for development by Niti Aayog.Some suggestions have been made for the proposed national infrastructure projects in Vizag. Development of the city will be seen in reality soon, he said.

Speaking at the VMRDA review meeting on development of three districts, he said with multiple projects Visakhapatnam will undergo a sea change. Officials should go with a concrete master plan. As the jurisdiction of VMRDA will increase by 2,456 km, elaborate plans should be made for drinking water projects.

As part of the beach corridor project, a signature tower with a convention centre having ultra modern facilities should be constructed at Kapuluppada. The VMRDA should also initiate steps for the construction of a natural history museum at Kapuluppada, he said.

Aqua sports park should be constructed at Mangamaripeta and measures should be initiated to introduce novel sports to people. Similarly, a science city should be developed atop Kailasigiri. Mudasarlova park and other parks should also be developed.  A crescent shape ring road should be constructed to link the city. Kalavani auditorium should be developed on the lines of Ravindra Bharati, he said.

Jawahar Reddy said metro rail project works would be initiated soon in the city. Speaking at the meeting, Metro Rail Project MD UJM Rao said the project of 76.90 km will be taken up in four corridors.

The first corridor will be from steel plant to Kommadi, the second from Gururdwara to Old Post Office, third from Thatichetlapalem to China Waltair and fourth from Kommadi to Bhogapuram international airport, he informed.

