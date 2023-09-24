Nara Lokesh denounces curbs on TDP protests against Naidu’s arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday sought to know why the State government was preventing the peaceful protests of the party cadres against the ‘illegal’ arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam.

He accused the government of resorting to file attempt to murder cases against those staging hunger strikes. Stating that there were no such curbs in Telangana and other States, Lokesh said this kind of suppression on peaceful protests was not seen even in the British regime.

He said the incidents like the AP police filing a case against a person, who set up a sand sculpture in solidarity to Naidu, did not happen anywhere in the country. “Such an attitude on the part of the YSRC government gives an impression that Section 144 and the 30 Police Act are in force on the seabed, space and underground,” he remarked.

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave directions to the DGP that peaceful protests should also not be allowed, he asked who gave the right to Jagan to stop people from expressing their resentment in a peaceful manner against Naidu’s arrest.

Though there are no restrictions in the neighbouring States on the protest rallies in support of Naidu, why the AP government is imposing the curbs, he asked and felt that the ruling dispensation cannot stop the people’s agitation with false cases.

Earlier, Lokesh sent best wishes to Jagan on his completion of 10th anniversary for having been on bail. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Lokesh said, “My 10th bail day anniversary wishes to you ‘Jail Mohan’. This economic extremist, Jail Mohan, who has looted Rs 43,000 crore public funds and is A1 in 38 cases filed by the CBI and ED has been on bail for the past 10 years, but has been sending untainted persons to jail demolishing democratic systems.” “While Jagan, who should be in jail has been on bail for the past 10 years, Naidu, who has a clean record and should be among the people, is now in jail, he stated.

