PM Modi to flag off Vijawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the train service of the Vijayawada - Chennai - Vijayawada Vande Bharat regular train, on Sunday.The train, which is the first Vande Bharat train between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and third from AP, will connect the two major cities — Vijayawada and Chennai.

This indigenous semi high speed train will start from Vijayawada railway station and reach Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai city, with stoppage facility at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta railway stations, providing rail passengers the option to travel to either cities in both directions. Importantly, the train goes via Renigunta, providing an opportunity to pilgrim passengers from both the States to visit the temple town of Tirupati.

The train is composed of eight coaches (seven AC chair car coaches and one executive chair car coach) with the carrying capacity of 530 passengers. The train will be in service six days in a week, except Tuesday. The train starts at 5:30 hr in Chennai and reaches Vijayawada at 12:10 hr. On the way round, it starts from Vijayawada at 15:20 hr and reaches Chennai at 22 hr. Railway officials stated that train provides fastest connectivity between Vijayawada and Chennai with a travel time of 6 hours 40 min.

Filled with latest state-of-the-art technological features, it provides the most convenient, comfortable and safe travel option for the passengers from all the two connecting Southern states. It also gives a fillip to the socio-economic development of the people in the region by expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the inter-dependencies between the people of the two southern states, they added.Detailed fares can be obtained through IRCTC website and at reservation counters.

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the train service of the Vijayawada - Chennai - Vijayawada Vande Bharat regular train, on Sunday.The train, which is the first Vande Bharat train between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and third from AP, will connect the two major cities — Vijayawada and Chennai. This indigenous semi high speed train will start from Vijayawada railway station and reach Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai city, with stoppage facility at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta railway stations, providing rail passengers the option to travel to either cities in both directions. Importantly, the train goes via Renigunta, providing an opportunity to pilgrim passengers from both the States to visit the temple town of Tirupati. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The train is composed of eight coaches (seven AC chair car coaches and one executive chair car coach) with the carrying capacity of 530 passengers. The train will be in service six days in a week, except Tuesday. The train starts at 5:30 hr in Chennai and reaches Vijayawada at 12:10 hr. On the way round, it starts from Vijayawada at 15:20 hr and reaches Chennai at 22 hr. Railway officials stated that train provides fastest connectivity between Vijayawada and Chennai with a travel time of 6 hours 40 min. Filled with latest state-of-the-art technological features, it provides the most convenient, comfortable and safe travel option for the passengers from all the two connecting Southern states. It also gives a fillip to the socio-economic development of the people in the region by expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the inter-dependencies between the people of the two southern states, they added.Detailed fares can be obtained through IRCTC website and at reservation counters.