Splendour marks Gaja Vahana Seva in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the sixth day evening of the ongoing Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) observed Swarna Rathotsavam (the festival of the Golden chariot) on Saturday between 4pm and 5pm.

Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi gave darshan to his devotees in a grand manner.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and other devotees, especially women, participated with enthusiasm to pull the cart all along the four Mada streets chanting Govinda Namas.

Later in the night, bedecked with precious ornaments, Lord Malyappa Swamy rode Gaja Vahanam blessed the multitude of devotees. Thousand of devotees gathered in the galleries along the four Mada streets to offer prayers to the Lord on Gaja Vahana. Besides being mount of Sridevi (Goddess Lakshmi), the consort of Lord Venkateswara, Gaja is also ardent devotees of the Lord, as explained in Gajendra Moksham.

Earlier in the morning, Sri Malayappa Swamy took a celestial ride on his humble and noble devotee Hanumantha as Kodandarama.

Hanuman symbolically stands for pure devotion, complete surrender (saranagati) and absence of ego. By taking pride ride on Hanumantha Vahana, the Lord conveyed a message that anybody can attain divinity if they are noble in their deeds.

