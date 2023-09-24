Home States Andhra Pradesh

Study quality of liquor in AP, BJP state chief urges Centre

Liquor sales are monopolised by the government corporations, and transactions are conducted exclusively in cash.

Published: 24th September 2023 09:36 AM

D Purandeswari

D Purandeswari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president D Purandeswari, who has been raising voice over liquor menace in the State, has urged Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare  Mansukh Mandaviya to send a team of experts to Andhra Pradesh to assess the quality of all liquor brands produced in every distillery in the State and compile a white paper outlining their adverse effects.

In a letter written to the Union Health Minister, she said, “Multiple new brands have been introduced, and all the distilleries are now owned by the ruling YSRC leaders. Liquor sales are monopolised by the government corporations, and transactions are conducted exclusively in cash. Unauthorised liquor sales are rampant.”

