TDP petition against decision review: Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns hearing to October 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the petition challenging the constitution of a cabinet sub-committee and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the State government to review the decisions taken by the previous government to October 20.

TDP leaders filed the petition challenging the government’s decision and it came up for hearing before Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad. The court directed the Centre to file a counter with full details.On June 26, 2019, GO No 1,411 was issued constituting a cabinet sub-committee to review the decisions taken by the previous TDP government and GO 344 was issued on February 21, 2020 to investigate the decisions taken by previous regime based on the report submitted by the sub-committee.

Both the GOs were challenged in the High Court. The single judge, who heard the case, issued an interim stay on SIT proceedings. The State government went for an appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court, which observed that the stay was given at the premature stage of the case and directed the HC to hear the case based on the merit.

