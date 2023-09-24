Three elctrocuted in AP's Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three persons died due to electrocution while dismantling old borewell pipes in palm oil crop fields at Jaggampeta mandal in Kakinada district. The deceased were identified as Bodireddy Suribabu (35), Killi Nagu (40), and Galla Baby Nagaraju (24).

The borewell owner and two labourers, all hailing from Rajapudi village, were attempting to remove the pipes for repair when tragedy struck. They made contact with an 11KV wire while extracting an iron pipe, resulting in shock.

KAKINADA: Three persons died due to electrocution while dismantling old borewell pipes in palm oil crop fields at Jaggampeta mandal in Kakinada district. The deceased were identified as Bodireddy Suribabu (35), Killi Nagu (40), and Galla Baby Nagaraju (24). The borewell owner and two labourers, all hailing from Rajapudi village, were attempting to remove the pipes for repair when tragedy struck. They made contact with an 11KV wire while extracting an iron pipe, resulting in shock.