‘Visakhaku Vandanam’ to welcome Andhra Pradesh CM on October 15

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A rally ‘Visakhaku Vandanam’ will be organised in the city on October 15 to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The non-political JAC on Saturday hailed the Chief Minister’s decision to shift to Vizag from Dasara. The JAC meeting presided over by Lajpat Rai, decided to organise a grand welcome to Jagan. Lajpat Rai said if the executive capital is set up in Visakhapatnam, the backward Uttarandhra will develop.

Besides, the government wants to ensure equitable development of all three regions. If there are any difference of opinion on three capitals, they will be convinced for an integrated approach, he said.Speaking at the meeting, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, who was the chief guest, said in 2014 the then government wanted to build a capital at Amaravati with lakhs of people.

Since it was not possible, the State was left without a capital, he said. The three capitals plan was brought into focus not because the elections were approaching. “If the proposal is not implemented, Andhra Pradesh will remain without a capital,” Subba Reddy said.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A rally ‘Visakhaku Vandanam’ will be organised in the city on October 15 to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The non-political JAC on Saturday hailed the Chief Minister’s decision to shift to Vizag from Dasara. The JAC meeting presided over by Lajpat Rai, decided to organise a grand welcome to Jagan. Lajpat Rai said if the executive capital is set up in Visakhapatnam, the backward Uttarandhra will develop. Besides, the government wants to ensure equitable development of all three regions. If there are any difference of opinion on three capitals, they will be convinced for an integrated approach, he said.Speaking at the meeting, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, who was the chief guest, said in 2014 the then government wanted to build a capital at Amaravati with lakhs of people. Since it was not possible, the State was left without a capital, he said. The three capitals plan was brought into focus not because the elections were approaching. “If the proposal is not implemented, Andhra Pradesh will remain without a capital,” Subba Reddy said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });