Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Visakhaku Vandanam’ to welcome Andhra Pradesh CM on October 15

Lajpat Rai said if the executive capital is set up in Visakhapatnam, the backward Uttarandhra will develop.

Published: 24th September 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A rally ‘Visakhaku Vandanam’ will be organised in the city on October 15 to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The non-political JAC on Saturday hailed the Chief Minister’s decision to shift to Vizag from Dasara. The JAC meeting presided over by Lajpat Rai, decided to organise a grand welcome to Jagan. Lajpat Rai said if the executive capital is set up in Visakhapatnam, the backward Uttarandhra will develop.

Besides, the government wants to ensure equitable development of all three regions. If there are any difference of opinion on three capitals, they will be convinced for an integrated approach, he said.Speaking at the meeting, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, who was the chief guest, said in 2014 the then government wanted to build a capital at Amaravati with lakhs of people.

Since it was not possible, the State was left without a capital, he said. The three capitals plan was brought into focus not because the elections were approaching. “If the proposal is not implemented, Andhra Pradesh will remain without a capital,” Subba Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp