52 TDP activists released from Kadapa prison

Published: 25th September 2023 09:45 AM

TDP leaders, who were arrested in connection with Angallu violence, were released on bail from Kadapa Central Prison on Sunday | Express

KADAPA: In all, 52 TDP leaders and activists, who were arrested in Angallu violence, were released from Kadapa Central Prison on Sunday. After being in remand for nearly 60 days, the TDP activists got bail and were released from prison.

TDP Kadapa parliamentary constituency president M Linga Reddy received the activists at the prison. Speaking to the media, he said the TDP activists were arrested in illegal cases though they were not involved in violence during the visit of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to pending irrigation projects.

It may be noted that cases were filed against Naidu and 20 others under sections of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy pertaining to the stone-pelting incident at the three roads junction near Angallu in Annamayya district during the TDP rally on August 4. The FIR was registered at Mudiveedu police station in Kurbalakota mandal of Annamayya district.

