BJP activists told to remove apprehensions of people

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani participated in social media influencers meeting here on Saturday. A large number of social media activists of the BJP from North Coastal Andhra attended the meeting.

State BJP chief D Purandeswari said, “Social media is the right platform to spread people’s vision and ideas. However, a section of people are making wrong interpretations. Social media should be used properly to remove apprehensions and doubts among people about the Union government with regard to the fulfilment of bifurcation promises, Polavaram project and disinvestment of Steel Plant.”

She alleged that total anarchy prevailed in the State under the YSRC government. “No new industries are set up and investments are not coming to the State. Some industries are shifting their units from the State. In such a scenario, the future of youth will be at stake,” she observed.

She alleged that Finance Minister Buggana Rejendranath Reddy was misleading people with lies pertaining to the poor financial status of the State though the BJP government came up with facts in this regard. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and Shanknaad 24 programme in charge for six States Dhaval Patel were present.

