Govt to provide functional household tap connections to all by 2024

As per the official data, works to the tune of Rs 26,719 crore have been sanctioned under JJM towards drinking water projects in 26 districts.

Published: 25th September 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will provide a safe drinking water supply with full infrastructure to all households in the State with functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024 through retrofitting, augmentation, drinking water projects in scarcity and quality problem areas under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The government also plans to provide FHTCs to new housing colonies (Jagananna Colonies). As per the official data, works to the tune of Rs 26,719 crore have been sanctioned under JJM towards drinking water projects in 26 districts.

According to the officials, Rs 2398.90 crore was sanctioned/released by the Centre. As against the said sanctions/releases from the Union government, the State government has released an amount of Rs 1,620.29 crore from 2019, taking the total amount to Rs 4,019.19 crore (including opening balance of Rs 337 02 crore). Accordingly, sanctions are accorded with the sharing pattern of 50: 50 (Centre and State) for 77,923 works to the tune of Rs 26,719.71 crore.

The State government is also planning FHTCs for all rural households and public institutions (schools, anganwadis, health centres etc) under JJM by 2024. As per records, out of 95.54 lakh rural households in the State, 30.74 lakh households have been provided with tap connections before the launch of JJM (August 15, 2019) and another 34.61 lakh houses have been covered with FHTCs.

