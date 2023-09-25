Kondaveedu, Kotappakonda to get Rs 4.4 crore makeover

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to boost tourism, the forest department is developing Kondaveedu and Kotappakonda as major eco-tourism hubs with Rs 4.40 crore in Palnadu district. As part of this, the officials have come up with proposals to develop 25 facilities at Kotappakonda, a major spiritual tourist spot.

As lakhs of devotees visit the Kotappakonda temple throughout the year, the officials have developed various basic amenities and an amusement park with Rs 1.91 crore, which increased the monthly footfall to over 13,000. In addition to this, as part of the eco-tourism project, a hill viewpoint deck, trekking routes and boating would be set up with another Rs 1.74 crore.

Similarly, Kondaveedu Fort has already become a major tourist destination in the State. A ghat road has been laid in around 7.5 km, apart from a trekking route of more than 2 km. A viewpoint deck, shelters, tents, washrooms, drinking water, and other facilities are being provided to the visitors.

The museum, children’s play park, amphitheatre, and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at the hilltop are the main attractions of the location. Along with this, as many as 33 facilities would be set up as part of the Kondaveedu ecotourism initiative, including the medicinal plant arboretum, lotus pond, coracle ride facility, and adventure tourism activities like trekking, kayaking, rock climbing, zipline and camping.

The main objective of this project is to protect the ecosystems they host and to raise awareness in the public about the importance of preserving the environment, making them familiar with nature. With an initiative to provide more lung space to the public, the forest department officials are planning to set up five eco-parks, including Daida Eco Park in Gurazala, Mannepalli Eco Park in Macherla, Guthikonda Bilam Eco Park in Piduguralla Mandal, Bhatrupalem Eco Park in Dachepalli, and Sajeevanikonda Eco Park in Muppalla. Around Rs 1.20 crore was allocated for each eco-park.

