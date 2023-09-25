Nara Lokesh to resume yatra next week, TDP sets up action panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who put a halt to his Yuva Galam Padayatra following the arrest of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case, is likely to resume yatra next week.

Lokesh embarked on a 4,000 km padayatra on January 27 to reach out to people. The yatra, which started from the Kuppam Assembly constituency, is scheduled to end in Srikakulam after covering 100 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Lokesh stopped his yatra at Podalada in Razole Assembly constituency of East Godavari district following the arrest of Naidu by the APCID on September 9. Naidu’s counsel has already filed bail petitions and are taking the legal course to get the former Chief Minister out on bail.

Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi to hold discussions with legal experts and meet leaders of various parties to garner support for Naidu, held a virtual meeting with TDP seniors on Sunday.He has decided to resume padayatra from Podalada and at the same time continue the legal battle against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu. The TDP leaders reportedly felt that the yatra should be continued to boost the morale of the cadre in the wake of Naidu’s arrest.

As Naidu’s release from jail on bail is likely to take more time, the party rank and file may get demoralised. Hence, resumption of Lokesh’s padayatra may help rejuvenate TDP cadres, they opined.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to take up a door-to-door campaign to tell people about the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu in the skill development scam and the ‘vindictive policies’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The party leaders condemned the manner in which the State government is cracking down on those who are protesting the arrest of Naidu. Lokesh thanked the leaders of various political parties, who have extended their solidarity to Naidu.

Meanwhile, the TDP has constituted a political action committee with 14 members on the directions of Naidu. The committee comprises Nara Lokesh, TDP State Chief K Atchannaidu, former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Kollu Ravindra and others.

On the other hand, NTR district police put up barricades at the inter-state border with Telangana to prevent IT professionals from going to Rajamahendravaram to extend solidarity to Naidu. However, some of them reached Rajamahendravaram and called on the family members of Naidu.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who put a halt to his Yuva Galam Padayatra following the arrest of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case, is likely to resume yatra next week. Lokesh embarked on a 4,000 km padayatra on January 27 to reach out to people. The yatra, which started from the Kuppam Assembly constituency, is scheduled to end in Srikakulam after covering 100 Assembly constituencies in the State. Lokesh stopped his yatra at Podalada in Razole Assembly constituency of East Godavari district following the arrest of Naidu by the APCID on September 9. Naidu’s counsel has already filed bail petitions and are taking the legal course to get the former Chief Minister out on bail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi to hold discussions with legal experts and meet leaders of various parties to garner support for Naidu, held a virtual meeting with TDP seniors on Sunday.He has decided to resume padayatra from Podalada and at the same time continue the legal battle against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu. The TDP leaders reportedly felt that the yatra should be continued to boost the morale of the cadre in the wake of Naidu’s arrest. As Naidu’s release from jail on bail is likely to take more time, the party rank and file may get demoralised. Hence, resumption of Lokesh’s padayatra may help rejuvenate TDP cadres, they opined. Meanwhile, it was also decided to take up a door-to-door campaign to tell people about the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu in the skill development scam and the ‘vindictive policies’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The party leaders condemned the manner in which the State government is cracking down on those who are protesting the arrest of Naidu. Lokesh thanked the leaders of various political parties, who have extended their solidarity to Naidu. Meanwhile, the TDP has constituted a political action committee with 14 members on the directions of Naidu. The committee comprises Nara Lokesh, TDP State Chief K Atchannaidu, former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Kollu Ravindra and others. On the other hand, NTR district police put up barricades at the inter-state border with Telangana to prevent IT professionals from going to Rajamahendravaram to extend solidarity to Naidu. However, some of them reached Rajamahendravaram and called on the family members of Naidu.