Plethora of new courses to begin at ANU this academic year

Published: 25th September 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

ANU

Acharya Nagarjuna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students, who failed to attempt AP PGCET and could not secure a seat for post-graduation courses at government universities, can apply for a special CET conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University, informed University PG admissions director Anitha.

“Various courses including MSc in Computational Data Science, MSc in Forestry, MSc in Solid Waste Management and Pollution Control, MA in Linguistics and Translation Studies, MA in Performing Arts, MA Music, MA in Dance, MTech in Irrigation and Water Resource Management, Engineering, MBA in Media Management, and self-supporting courses including BA Music, BA Dance, BA Planning, BA Design would be started from this academic year, and admissions are open,” she added.   

The students who registered online for the enrollment of BSc Agriculture, and BTech Food Technology under Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, the duration to exercise web options is from September 27 to 30, said registrar G Ramarao in a statement.

