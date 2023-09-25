PM Modi virtually flags off AP’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, virtually flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express, which connects Vijayawada and Chennai. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar participated in the inauguration ceremony in Vijayawada.

The new train route links the major southern cities between Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), including Tenali, Nellore and Renigunta. The first Vande Bharat train between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will fulfil the long-cherished dream of the people, said the railways.

The departure of the iconic Vande Bharat Express from Vijayawada Railway Station was met with grandeur and excitement. Approximately 1,500 eager spectators, including students, commuters, and officials, gathered to catch a glimpse of the inauguration of the nation’s most trending pride.

Schoolchildren dressed as freedom fighters caught the attention of the people, while cultural troupes’ pro-India slogans reverberated and instilled a sense of pride among the travellers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Government of India for providing Andhra Pradesh with its third Vande Bharat train in just nine months. She highlighted that over one crore people have already travelled on this indigenous semi-high-speed train.

The Union Minister lauded Modi’s vision to make India self-reliant and self-sustainable across all sectors. She declared 2023 as a momentous year for rail travel and infrastructure development. Notable dignitaries, including Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, city Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, and MLA Malladi Vishnu, conveyed their appreciation to the Prime Minister for granting the Vande Bharat Express to the State.

Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division Narendra A Patil, ADRM (Infrastructure) D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Operations) M Srikanth and other senior railway officials took part in the event.

Centre modernised health sector for benefit of poor, asserts Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar emphasised that the central government has modernised GGH, area hospitals, primary health centres, urban health centres and health wellness centres in the district. She made a whirlwind tour in Vijayawada and participated in various development and service programmes on Sunday. The minister was accompanied by BJP leaders of the State. The Union minister inaugurated the Ayushman Bhava Blood Donation Camp organised by the NTR district officials at KBN College here on Sunday. Ayushman Bhava is being celebrated by the Central government across the country from September 17 to October 2

