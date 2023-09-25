State to launch India’s largest energy efficiency prog for Pedalandariki Illu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Pedalandariki Illu scheme, which is part of Navaratnalu, the Andhra Pradesh government will launch India’s largest energy efficiency programme in the housing scheme soon.

The government initiative is dedicated to realising ‘Housing for All’ with support from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) of the Central government to promote energy efficiency and elevate living standards for the marginalised.

Highlighting the latest advancements in the scheme, the Housing Department officials said the State government aims to provide homes to eligible households through the Pedalandariki Illu initiative and has distributed 30.65 lakh house sites, with women holding titles to 71,811 acres so far, totalling cost of land given approximately to Rs 56,102 crore.

In a first-of-its-kind, the AP government is prepared to facilitate each beneficiary with 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights, and 2 energy efficiency BLDC fans, supported by EESL.The government is poised to construct 30.65 lakh houses, with a total cost of Rs 83,460 crore. As many as 21.75 lakh houses have already been sanctioned under PMAY-YSR-Urban and Gramin schemes, with a project cost of Rs 64,337 crore.

The housing schemes for weaker sections are being efficiently implemented through the AP State Housing Corporation Limited, (APHCL) and the APTIDCO is adding to this momentum by constructing 2.62 lakh houses for the urban poor in 88 urban local bodies (ULBs) at 163 locations.Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) is encouraging beneficiaries to take advantage of these energy-efficient offerings facilitated by the housing corporation for an improved quality of life.

Construction is underway, with 19.13 lakh houses grounded, 10.43 lakh in basement and above stages, and 5.08 lakh houses completed. The government has disbursed Rs 15,584 crore, including Rs 12,543 crore to beneficiaries and Rs 3,041 crore to material suppliers. In addition, 1.57 lakh houses are completed under APTIDCO, with 0.95 lakh nearing completion, costing Rs 14,090 Crore.

Development of 19.13 lakh houses in 17,005 YSR Jagananna colonies is progressing, and Rs 2,777 crore have already been allocated for social infrastructure projects, including schools, hospitals, and parks, and other social amenities. The housing department has decided to create the best electricity infrastructure, said Ajay Jain.

Rs 352 cr annual energy savings for 15.6 lakh houses

For the first time in India, the Andhra Pradesh government is prepared to facilitate each housing scheme beneficiary with 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights, and 2 energy efficiency BLDC fans, supported by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. This initiative is expected to save about 734 units of energy per house per year, equating to approximately Rs 352 crore in annual energy savings for the 15.6 lakh houses in phase-1

