TDP, JSP to constitute coordination panel soon 

Terming the arrest of Naidu a political vendetta, she alleged that the YSRC government failed to curb ganja smuggling in the State, which is ruining the lives of youth.

Published: 25th September 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party leaders of the erstwhile Godavari districts met Nara Brahmani in Rajahmundry on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena Party leaders of the erstwhile Godavari districts, led by East Godavari district unit president Kandula Durgesh, met Nara Brahmani here on Sunday, and expressed their solidarity to TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development scam case.  

Brahmani said, “Discussions are going on between the TDP and Jana Sena to constitute a coordination committee and take the anti-people policies of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to people. TDP  national general secretary Lokesh is in touch with the Jana Sena leadership and an action plan will be announced soon.”

Terming the arrest of Naidu as a political vendetta, she alleged that the YSRC government failed to curb ganja smuggling in the State, which is ruining the lives of youth. “We are determined to fight against the YSRC government in a democratic manner without any fear. TDP chief Naidu, who was implicated in the case, will come out clean soon,” she asserted.

