'76 per cent of urban slum women grappling with Migraine': Study

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent study 'Health Issues of Women in Urban Slums: A Study in Selected Areas in Visakhapatnam City' conducted by the Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women's Studies at Andhra University, reveals that as many as 76.59 per cent of women in urban slums in Visakhapatnam are suffering from problems like migraine attacks or headaches.

These health issues are attributed to various factors, including financial problems, marital or familial issues, and a lack of awareness about health and stress management.

As per the study with a sample of women aged 15 to 60 years, Thyroid is another prevalent health issue, with 52.68 per cent of respondents reporting thyroid-related health problems without specifying the exact causes. Among those, 38.54 per cent are on medication, while 8.78 per cent do not take any medication.

Hypertension is a concern for approximately 48.29 per cent of respondents, and some opt for alternative medicine options like homoeopathy or Ayurveda due to mistrust of allopathic treatments. As many as 38.05 per cent of respondents use conventional medicines for hypertension, while 10.24 per cent do not take any medication for this condition.

As many as 41.95 per cent of respondents are grappling with Diabetes, with 32.20 per cent of them using metformin tablets for its management, while 9.75 per cent of women have chosen not to take any medication believing it is not life-threatening. However, 23.41 per cent of women do not experience any kind of health ailment, possibly due to effective stress management strategies.

The study focuses on ten areas in Visakhapatnam that are predominantly occupied by labourers, including Old Post Office, Durgalamma Gudi (Purna Market), Jalaripeta (Pedda Waltair), Fishing Harbour, Adharsh Nagar, Muralinagar, Reddi Kancherapalem, Chaitanyanagar, Baji Junction (Gopalapatnam), and BC Road (Old Gajuwaka).

Out of the 205 women respondents, a significant 77.07 per cent are married, 18.05 per cent are divorced, and 4.88 per cent are widows. The study reveals that 53.17 per cent of these women live in houses with toilet facilities, while 46.83 per cent have no access to toilets within their homes. Similarly, 54.15 per cent of the respondents have water supplies located outside their houses, while 45.85 per cent have water taps fixed inside their homes. Unfortunately, some areas face challenges with irregular water supply, clogged pipes during the rainy season, and drainage issues, rendering the water non-consumable in some instances. Improper sewage and waste disposal systems also led to the accumulation of garbage near the slums.

The study also highlights other health issues among respondents, including vertigo (31.22%), asthma (33.66%), arthritis (65.37%), menopause-related problems (19.5%), and menstrual issues, including clots, prolonged bleeding, and irregular periods.

Pregnancy-related complications are reported by 58.54 per cent of respondents, with some experiencing abortion (miscarriage) (33.17%), premature delivery or stillbirth (17.56%), or induced abortion (7.80%). In another finding, awareness of government health schemes has been found to be notably low, with only 9.76 per cent of respondents being aware of the YSR Sampoornaposhana Scheme.

A mere 5.85 per cent receive financial incentives for encouraging deliveries at primary health centres (PHCs). Regarding access to nutritious food, only 2.44 per cent of respondents have reported receiving such food, while 7.32 per cent do not.

The majority (90.24%) do not find this applicable to their situation. Despite the numerous health challenges, a majority of respondents (76.59%) have expressed satisfaction with the overall health condition of women in their area, while 23.41 per cent are dissatisfied.

