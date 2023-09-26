895 Palnadu schools in Andhra to get facelift

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The development of government schools taken up under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme in the Palnadu district is progressing at a fast pace, as the officials are all set to finish them in the near future.

Over Rs 307.54 crore have been allotted to develop as many as 895 schools in the district. In the first phase, over 1,498 schools were revamped in the erstwhile Guntur district, out of which 643 schools are in now Palnadu district. As many as 4,760 works worth Rs 174 crore were taken up under the first phase.

To accommodate the increasing student strength in government schools, as many as 746 additional classrooms are being constructed in 174 schools.

The facelift will include the painting of classrooms, construction of compound walls, setting up of fans and lights, electrification works, construction of RO water plants to provide safe drinking water to the students, and provision of furniture. Along with this, the construction of washrooms in 547 schools, kitchens in 299 schools, electrification works in 553 schools, and the set up of preschools in 113 schools are in progress.

In order to reduce college dropouts, as many as nine junior colleges are being set up in the Palnadu district. As part of this scheme, Rs 1.54 crore has been allotted for the upgradation of high schools into junior colleges. Till now works worth Rs 122 crore have been completed and the officials are planning to complete the remaining works by the end of October.

Palnadu district collector Sivashankar Lotheti instructed the headmasters of the schools to coordinate with the parents’ committees to speed up the development works and take necessary action to finish them within the stipulated time.

