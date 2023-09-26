Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt gives nod to sanction Rs  9.4 crore for KORGR Project

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has given administrative sanction for releasing `9.40 crore for the re-installation/repair works of the Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir (KORGR) Project spillway gates, which were damaged due to the heavy rains between August and September months last year. 

It is to be remembered that last year, heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Gundlakamma River resulted in floods and three out of 15 spillway gates of the KORGR project were damaged and the third gate was washed away.

Since then, the state water resource department (civil engineering wing) authorities and staff have been managing the leaks and maintaining the water storage levels of the reservoir. 

The Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir Project across Gundlakamma River located in the China Mallavaram village limits of Maddipadu mandal in the district has a storage capacity of 3.875 TMC. The dam will provide irrigation water to 80,000 acres of land and supply drinking water to 2.50 lakh population. 

A total of nine mandals of the combined Prakasam district, including Maddipadu, Cheemakurthy, SN Padu, NG Padu, J Panguluru, Korisapadu, Inkollu, China Ganjam and Ongole are the beneficiaries of this project.

