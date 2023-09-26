Land survey to be completed in a year: Andhra Pradesh Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSRC government in the State is committed to the well-being of the downtrodden and weaker sections, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao on Monday said the biggest land re-survey has been taken up to ensure problems pertaining to boundaries of land holdings are resolved and there is no scope for disputes.

During a short discussion in the State Assembly on land reforms, he announced that the survey would be completed in a year with an additional Rs 500 crore. Explaining that the study has been taken up with the latest technology and involvement of 10,000 people to get the facts right, he said the government has already completed the survey in 4,000 villages with Rs 500 crore.

He made it clear that the survey was not taken up with any political motives. Further, he pointed out that earlier, the issue of assigned lands, involving the livelihoods of several poor people, especially those belonging to the weaker sections and Scheduled Castes (SCs), was never resolved.

“It was during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy when seven lakh assigned lands were handed over to the poor and downtrodden. Now, the ruling YSRC, under the leadership of Jagan, has provided full rights to people cultivating on assigned lands as well as Lanka lands,” he said.

Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy pointed out that the land resurvey was taken up after more than 100 years and that too after much deliberation and visits to other States to observe the land reforms there.

“Since Independence, land disputes have only increased in the State due to several issues. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a bold step by conducting the survey to put an end to land disputes. He amended the Revenue Act to provide total rights on the assigned lands,” he said.

State Legislative Assembly passes several Bills

The House passed several bills, including the APPSC (Entrustment of Additional Functions with respect to the Services of Universities) (Amendment) Bill, AP Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) (Amendment) Bill, AP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill with AP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, the AP GST (Amendment) Bill, AP Assigned Lands (PoT) (Amendment) Bill, AP Bhoodan & Gramdan (Amendment) Bill, AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, and AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill.

