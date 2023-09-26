Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mahalaya Amaavasya train tour from October 10

The Mahalaya Amavasya Special tourist train departs from Madurai on October 10 and stops at Gudur Jn, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam.

Published: 26th September 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

railways_Indian

Indian Railways. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railways esteemed venture, Ula Rail, renowned for its Bharat Gaurav Train, has unveiled its next expeditions set to embark on significant spiritual journeys. The Mahalaya Amavasya Special to Prayag, Varanasi, Gaya, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Delhi, Mathura, and Agra is slated for departure on October 10. Additionally, the Tri Shakthi Peeth Yatra to Kolkata, Kamakhya, Puri, and Bhubaneshwar is set for departure on October 27.

The Mahalaya Amavasya Special tourist train departs from Madurai on October 10 and stops at Gudur Jn, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam. The All-Inclusive Ticket Fare ranges from Rs 22,300 for SL (Budget) to Rs 36,950  for 3 AC (Standard).

On the other hand, the Tri Shakthi Peeth Yatra, set to depart on October 27, departs from Madurai, with boarding options at Gudur Jn, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam. Ticket fares include SL (Budget) at Rs 18,900, SL (Economy) at Rs 23,800, and 3 AC (Standard) at Rs 28,100. Individuals can contact 7876101010, and online bookings can be made at www.railtourism.com.

