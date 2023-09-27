Andhra Pradesh HC reserves orders on Former CM Naidu’s plea in Angallu violence case 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict in the bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with Angallu violence during his visit to inspect irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. After the arguments in the case were completed, Justice K Suresh Reddy reserved the verdict.

On August 8, Mudivedu police in Annamaya district registered a case against the TDP chief and a few others in the case. Subsequently, Naidu approached the High Court for bail in the case. Presenting his arguments, the petitioner’s counsel Posani Venkateswarlu said as the petitioner is in judicial custody with regard to another case, he should be considered to have been arrested in this case also. Hence, the bail petition was filed. He argued that informing the case investigating officer about the petitioner in judicial custody would suffice and the petition is maintainable.

He further argued that at Angallu, it was members of the ruling party, who had pelted stones on the convoy of Naidu and his security staff protected him. He submitted a CD with video footage of the incident. The council explained that four days after the incident, ruling party leaders lodged a complaint. He said it should be noted that prior police permission was obtained for the rally and said the attack on the convoy was pre-planned.

Pointing out that other accused in the case were granted bail, the advocate urged the court to grant bail to Naidu in the case. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy asserted that the petition has no maintainability and argued that violence took place only at the instigation of the accused.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict in the bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with Angallu violence during his visit to inspect irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. After the arguments in the case were completed, Justice K Suresh Reddy reserved the verdict. On August 8, Mudivedu police in Annamaya district registered a case against the TDP chief and a few others in the case. Subsequently, Naidu approached the High Court for bail in the case. Presenting his arguments, the petitioner’s counsel Posani Venkateswarlu said as the petitioner is in judicial custody with regard to another case, he should be considered to have been arrested in this case also. Hence, the bail petition was filed. He argued that informing the case investigating officer about the petitioner in judicial custody would suffice and the petition is maintainable. He further argued that at Angallu, it was members of the ruling party, who had pelted stones on the convoy of Naidu and his security staff protected him. He submitted a CD with video footage of the incident. The council explained that four days after the incident, ruling party leaders lodged a complaint. He said it should be noted that prior police permission was obtained for the rally and said the attack on the convoy was pre-planned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pointing out that other accused in the case were granted bail, the advocate urged the court to grant bail to Naidu in the case. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy asserted that the petition has no maintainability and argued that violence took place only at the instigation of the accused.