AP Jawan dies of cardiac arrest in line of duty in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lance Naik Purama Goparaju of the Indian Army reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on September 24.

Native of Pallekola village of Bhattiprolu mandal in Bapatla district, Goparaju of Six Madras Unit was posted at Jaisalmer border.

The 25-year-old soldier had been serving in the Indian Army for the past seven years. Family members and his friends were in deep shock after learning about his sudden demise and the whole village gathered to console the family.

‘’He used to visit all his friends whenever he came to the village and is very helpful to everyone,” said Goparaju’s friend B Prathap Kumar, a native of the same village. ‘’He was very particular about his fitness so it is a huge shock that he succumbed to cardiac arrest. He visited our village last month and promised to visit again soon. We still can’t digest that we will never see him again. We are proud of him as he laid down his life serving the nation,” Prathap added.

Youngest among four siblings, Goparaju was inspired by his elder sister who is also serving in the Indian Army as a CRPF soldier. While two siblings joined the army, the other two brothers took up farming in the village. Villagers recall their association with Raju, saying he was a humble person, always ready to help the needy. The Army said that the mortal remains of Lance Naik Purama Goparaju will arrive at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday night.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will reportedly pay tributes to the mortal remains of Goparaju. The Army said the funeral will be conducted at his native place on September 27.

