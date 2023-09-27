AP school delegation presents five point prog at World Bank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government school delegation comprising 10 students, two teachers and two senior officials including B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Siksha visited the World Bank in Washington DC, where they were invited for an informal lunch, followed by an elaborate session on Education and Health with leading World Bank officials including Rifat Hasan, Lead Health Specialist, Tracy Wilichowski, World Bank Analyst and Laura Gregory, Senior Education Specialist.

The kids proposed a Five Point Programme, which was designed specifically to sensitise the parent community to prioritise and encourage education, set up a common online platform for students across the world to exchange ideas and discuss topics like climate change, sustainable development, kickstart numerous exchange programmes with top foreign universities, introduction of activity clubs in government schools (environment/culture), and introduce model United Nations concept and hold State level competitions on the same.

The World Bank lauded all the initiatives taken by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the field of education, including AmmaVodi scheme, Nadu-Nedu scheme and the introduction of English and the usage of bilingual textbooks. The World Bank expressed its desire to get involved in the YSRC government’s objective to invest in human capital. The World Bank officials asked AP school students to throw in ideas of how this engagement can be more effective in the future.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government school delegation comprising 10 students, two teachers and two senior officials including B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Siksha visited the World Bank in Washington DC, where they were invited for an informal lunch, followed by an elaborate session on Education and Health with leading World Bank officials including Rifat Hasan, Lead Health Specialist, Tracy Wilichowski, World Bank Analyst and Laura Gregory, Senior Education Specialist. The kids proposed a Five Point Programme, which was designed specifically to sensitise the parent community to prioritise and encourage education, set up a common online platform for students across the world to exchange ideas and discuss topics like climate change, sustainable development, kickstart numerous exchange programmes with top foreign universities, introduction of activity clubs in government schools (environment/culture), and introduce model United Nations concept and hold State level competitions on the same. The World Bank lauded all the initiatives taken by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the field of education, including AmmaVodi scheme, Nadu-Nedu scheme and the introduction of English and the usage of bilingual textbooks. The World Bank expressed its desire to get involved in the YSRC government’s objective to invest in human capital. The World Bank officials asked AP school students to throw in ideas of how this engagement can be more effective in the future.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });