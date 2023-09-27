Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brain-dead boy gives new lease of life to man

Published: 27th September 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors at Ramesh Hospital rushing with the donor’s heart; chopper readied to transport the organ from Guntur to Tirupati | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A brain-dead teen’s heart gave a new lease of life to a 33-year-old patient undergoing treatment at Padmavati Multi Speciality Hospital in Tirupati on Tuesday.

According to officials, K Krishna (18), a native of Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur where the doctors found that he suffered severe damage to his brain due to an interruption in blood supply. The doctors had to declare him brain-dead.  

The bereaved family members agreed to donate his organs. Krishna’s liver has been sent to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, one kidney to Vijayawada, and the heart to Tirupati. The police arranged a green channel from Guntur to safely transport his organs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to arrange a chopper to transport the organ from Guntur to Tirupati, instead of roadways, to save the patient’s (organ receiver) life. The officials immediately readied the helipad at Police Parade Ground and safely shifted the organs.

