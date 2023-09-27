‘Chakrasnanam’ held in a grand manner as nine-day Brahmotsavam end

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala came to a grand end with the ceremonious Dhwajavarohanam on Tuesday evening. The Garuda flag was lowered from the temple mast amidst the rendering of Mantras by Archakas.

The sacred Avabritha Chakrasnanam was performed to the holy disc Sudarshan Chakrattalwar on Tuesday morning, the last day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. The temple priests performed ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ to ‘Utsavarulu’ and ‘Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar’ reciting ‘Purusha-Sri-Bhu Suktams’ as per ‘Vaikhanasa Agamavidhi’.

Sudarshana Chakra is a disc-like weapon with 108 serrated edges of Lord Sri Maha Vishnu. In Tirumala, ‘Chakrasnanam’ is performed to Chakrattalwar four times a year during annual Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Dwadasi, Ratha Sapthami and Anantha Padmanatbha Vratam. Tirumala Pontiffs, TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP V Prabhakar Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, district top brass officials and others were present.

Nearly 5.47 lakh pilgrims had darshan o Lord Venkateswara during the first eight days of the annual brahmotsavams that came to an end on Tuesday. During Garuda Vahana Seva, as many as 72,650 had Srivari Darshan and over two lakh witnessed Garuda Vahana Seva. The TTD has sold 30.22 lakh laddus and Srivari Hundi collections stood at Rs 24.22 crore.

