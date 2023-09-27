Chittoor police intensified investigation into the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl in Penumuru

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police have intensified the investigation into the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing and died under suspicious circumstances. Her dead body was found in an agriculture well in Penumuru police station limits on September 20.

According to Additional S P (SEB) K Srilakshmi, Muni Krishnaiah hailing from Thana Venugopalapuram village had lodged a complaint on the missing of his daughter in Penumuru police station on September 17. In his complaint, Krishnaiah stated that his daughter has been pursuing her Intermediate first year in a private college in Penumuru town.

"My daughter suffered from severe fever and had not attended college for three days. She went missing on September 17. I have inquired with my neighbours and relatives and found no clue of my daughter," stated Krishnaiah in his complaint.

The police registered a missing case and started an inquiry into it. Later, on September 20, 2023, villagers of Venugopalapuram found a girl floating in an agriculture well during the immersion procession of the Ganesh idol. Upon receiving information, Penumuru police rushed to the scene and identified the deceased as Muni Krishnaiah's missing daughter.

The victim's father accused four individuals of his daughter's death. The police registered the case as Section 174 of the CrPC (Suspicious death due to drowning) on September 21, 2023.

Later, the girl's dead body was sent to Chittoor Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"A comprehensive post-mortem was conducted, and the four individuals suspected in connection with the incident were closely examined as part of the investigation. The post-mortem report revealed that the doctors had not observed any visible injuries or signs of violence on the girl's body. Samples, including vaginal swabs, vaginal smear, viscera, and the sternum bone, were collected and sent to Tirupati RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory) to determine if the girl had experienced any form of violence or if her body had been transported to the well after her death. Additionally, the investigation involves an examination of call details, technical analysis, and circumstantial evidence related to the four individuals under suspicion," informed the Additional SP.

"We intend to consolidate the results of the forensic report and any additional evidence that may surface during the investigation," added the official.

Condemning the circulation of baseless rumours and speculations on social media platforms, K Srilakshmi appealed to the public to refrain from making unfounded claims. Legal action will be initiated against those who disseminate unverified information, she warned.

The police officials ruled out the rumours that the girl was tonsured and informed that the Medical officer in the post-mortem reported that the victim's hair was peeled off after the dead body was decomposed for three days in the water. The police teams also found the hair of the victim in the well and the hair was also sent for examination to RFSL in Tirupati.

