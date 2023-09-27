Faggan Singh Kulaste  handed over appointment letters to 216 candidates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste stressed the commitment of the Centre towards generating employment opportunities for the youth.

He handed over the appointment letters to 216 selected candidates in various central government sectors, such as AIIMS, Mangalagiri MOHFW, the Food Corporation of India, and the Department of Posts.

The ceremony highlighted the efforts put forth by the government to achieve the target of recruiting 10 lakh youth in various government sectors by the end of 2023. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to provide employment opportunities to the youth through Rozgar Melas.

Stating that the event marked the 9th Rozgar mela being conducted nationwide, symbolising the government’s consistent efforts to bolster employment, Faggan Singh Kulaste lauded the diligent work of PM Modi in overseeing this ambitious initiative and striving to uplift all sectors across the country.

