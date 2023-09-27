Forest department releases three manuals for conservation of wildlife

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department unveiled three crucial manuals aimed at safeguarding snakes, mangroves, and sea turtles. These guides were officially launched at the Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday.

The first manual, titled “Snake Conservation and Human-Snake Conflict Mitigation,” has been formulated in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, a local NGO dedicated to native wildlife conservation, and Romulus Whitaker, a renowned herpetologist from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust Centre for Herpetology.

Speaking to TNIE, additional principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Shanti Priya Pandey explained,“This manual will establish guidelines for snake rescuers and promote a certification programme to regulate their activities within the State.”

Further, she said the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has a keen interest in mitigating human-snake conflicts and conserving rare snake species, such as the King Cobra. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudhana Reddy said, “Rescuing snakes is not just about removing them, but it’s about averting potentially life-threatening situations and conserving species”

