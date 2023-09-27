Home States Andhra Pradesh

Forest department releases three manuals for conservation of wildlife

Additional principal chief conservator, Shanti Pandey said the manual will establish guidelines for snake rescuers and promote a certificate program to regulate their activities within the state.

Published: 27th September 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

For representational purposes.

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department unveiled three crucial manuals aimed at safeguarding snakes, mangroves, and sea turtles. These guides were officially launched at the Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday.

The first manual, titled “Snake Conservation and Human-Snake Conflict Mitigation,” has been formulated in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, a local NGO dedicated to native wildlife conservation, and Romulus Whitaker, a renowned herpetologist from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust Centre for Herpetology.

Speaking to TNIE, additional principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Shanti Priya Pandey explained,“This manual will establish guidelines for snake rescuers and promote a certification programme to regulate their activities within the State.”

Further, she said the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has a keen interest in mitigating human-snake conflicts and conserving rare snake species, such as the King Cobra. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudhana Reddy said, “Rescuing snakes is not just about removing them, but it’s about averting potentially life-threatening situations and conserving species”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Forest Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp