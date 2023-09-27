Home States Andhra Pradesh

No anomalies in fibernet project, says TDP MLC

Though there were no lapses in skill development, fibernet and Amaravati Inner Ring Road projects, the YSRC government has brought them to the fore out of political vendetta, the TDP MLCs alleged.

Published: 27th September 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLC P Ashok Babu comes out of the court after being granted bail | prasant madugula

FILE: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC of carrying out false propaganda against the previous Telugu Desam regime in both the Legislative Assembly and the Council, TDP MLCs organised a mock council meeting at the party headquarters on Tuesday.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation on the FiberNet project, MLC P Ashok Babu, Price Waterhouse Coopers studied it initially and came up with a project cost of Rs 5,600 crore. But the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the State could not afford that much amount. Later, it was decided not to go for laying underground cables, and use the existing electric poles for the project execution and the whole project was completed with an outlay of Rs 330 crore.

Tera Software, which started the Fibernet project in 2015, completed it by the end of 2017 by using 24 core optical fibre cables. Provision of cable TV, internet and telephone connection to every household under the fibernet project at just Rs 149 per month was a technical revolution in the country, he explained.

“Now, the YSRC government is trying to sling mud at the previous TDP regime without any concrete evidence pertaining to misuse of Rs 120 crore in execution of the fiber net project. Of the total cost of Rs 333 crore project, the government had paid Rs 280 crore to the contractors. How could be the project implemented if Rs 120 crore was misused?” the TDP MLC asked.

