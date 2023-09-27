State government allocate Rs 130 crore funds to clear tanker bills

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has sanctioned Rs 236.34 crore funds for the payment of long-pending dues of rural drinking water supply tanker bills. Out of the total, around Rs 130.60 crore of funds for pending bills were sanctioned to the Prakasam district.

“Considering the situation, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh informed the same to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him for the sanction of funds to clear the long-pending dues, following which a decision was taken during the last cabinet meeting,” said RWS engineer-in-chief RV Krishna Reddy on September 22.

Since 2019, around Rs 134.03 crore of rural water supply tanker operator bills (6,927 bills) have been kept pending in the Prakasam district. Among them, most of the tanker operators have been supplying drinking water in RWS Podili sub-division limits, including Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri and Markapur assembly segments, situated in the western part of the district.

Out of Rs 134.03 core, only Rs 3.43 crore of bills were paid. Irked with the delay, tanker operators held dharnas on September 1 and 15, demanding the release of funds.

“In view of the water scarcity in the district, we have been continuing our services by taking loans. We ran out of financial aid and were unable to supply water to rural areas. We hope the government releases our pending bill amounts with immediate effect,” said a tanker operator in the Yerragondapalem assembly segment.

“As per the directives of the RWS-ENC, the pending bills of the drinking water supply tanker operators were uploaded. Some of them were already approved and payment was done. Some bills were rejected due to technical issues. Now we are uploading the remaining pending bills and once it is over, the government will pay them as early as possible,” explained RWS superintendent engineer Shaik Mardhan Ali.

