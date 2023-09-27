Home States Andhra Pradesh

Steering panel to enact International Baccalaureate Board syllabus

Published: 27th September 2023

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a steering committee to frame the guidelines and define the roadmap for transforming the State Boards of Education including, SSC and Intermediate, at par with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board.

The Government has passed GO 81 to synchronise the AP Board’s education system with the globally recognised IB standards, opening doors for students in government schools to access high-calibre global job opportunities.

Pravin Prakash, principal secretary (School Education), informed that to lead the initiative, a steering committee and two working groups have been established after multiple rounds of deliberation, each with a specific mandate.

The steering committee, under the leadership of the principal secretary of School Education, will provide vital guidance and submit comprehensive reports on the necessary areas of reform, transformation and assessment.

Simultaneously, of the two working groups constituted, the first will focus on the core concerns of the education system, led by the Commissioner of School Education. The second working group, headed by the secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, will delve into the intricacies of intermediate education, ensuring a thorough and cohesive approach to the alignment with IB standards.

Pravin emphasised the vision of the Government to make students in government schools competitive global citizens, ready to embrace high-end jobs globally. The focal point of this vision is the transformation of the education system to empower students with the essential skills required for a successful future.

The order is a testament to the State’s commitment to elevate class 10 and 12 boards to be on par with the IB board for certification, added Pravin.

A key focus of working groups

