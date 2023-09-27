Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Take up caste census', AP state appeals to Centre

Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna introduced the resolution in the house.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the fourth day of the ongoing Assembly session, passed a unanimous resolution for the caste census.

Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna introduced the resolution in the house and said, “Conducting the caste-based census is important as there is an immediate need to find out the population growth of each caste. Since the national census isn’t conducted caste-wise, the Andhra Pradesh government wants to request the Union government to take up the demand as the caste-wise census is necessary for social justice.”

He said the State government had constituted a high-level committee comprising six senior officials to study the possibilities of taking up the caste census. The government would conduct the caste census in the State based on the expert committee’s report. he added.

Expressing their gratitude for the passage of the resolution, YSRC BC leaders and ministers, including Venugopal Krishna, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, MLAs M Sankara Narayana and Ponnada Satish met the Chief Minister later in the evening and thanked him.

