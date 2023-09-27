YSRC leaders cautioned against laxity: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections less than a year away, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday motivated MLAs, MLCs, regional coordinators and party in-charges to pull up their socks and work towards widely publicising the government’s flagship programmes.

Jagan was speaking during a meeting to review the performance of elected representatives in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.

Cautioning the party members against taking a lackadaisical approach after working so hard till now, the Chief Minister stressed that they should take advantage of the situation on the field to romp home in the State. He asked them to work vigorously towards creating awareness among people about Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, a 45-day programme that will commence on September 30.

He also instructed the leaders to explain to the people why they needed a Jagan government in the State.

“There is going to be a world of difference between what we have done so far through our mass outreach initiatives and what we will do in the next six months in the run-up to the polls,” he said.

“While we have become accessible to the people with the Gadapa Gadapaku programme and the masses are favourably disposed towards us and our government, the Opposition parties are forging alliances as they have run out of confidence,” he noted. Jagan said the remaining work as part of Gadapa Gadapaku should be completed by November.

Stating that the party coordinators and regional observers will play a key role in YSRC’s poll plans, he stressed that all strategies should be perfect. Further, he called for unity among party leaders and cadres.

Pointing out that some leaders might not get tickets, the Chief Minister assured the party members that they would be accommodated in one capacity or another. He also urged the cadre to confide in him with their issues and stay amidst the people to get good results.

