Andhra Pradesh assembly passes bill to regularise contract staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to regularise the services of employees appointed on a contract basis. Regularisation will be applicable to the employees appointed on a contract basis in the government departments only. The employees should have been appointed on a contract basis as of June 2, 2014, and should have been continuing as of the date of the implementation of the Act.

The other criteria include that the contract appointments should have been made on a full-time basis only. The appointments made on a part-time, hourly, guest basis, etc., will not be considered for the purpose of regularisation. The contract appointments should have been made against substantive vacancies of the permanent sanctioned posts with the concurrence of the Finance Department.

Regularisation of an employee appointed on a contract basis will be considered, only if the initial appointment was in due compliance with the procedure relating to the selection process, rule of reservation, eligibility, age and educational qualifications prescribed for the post and notification of vacancies.

The regularisation will be only against clear vacancies after duly excluding the vacancies notified by recruitment bodies such as the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). The regularisation will be with prospective effect only i.e., with effect from the date of issuance of orders of regularisation under the Act.

The period rendered on a contract basis will not be counted for any service benefits. The employees so regularised will be governed by the provisions of the National Pension System (NPS) and with prospective effect only.

Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for passing a bill in the Assembly to regularise the contract employees, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatrami Reddy said the move will benefit around 11,000 staff across the State.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to regularise the services of employees appointed on a contract basis. Regularisation will be applicable to the employees appointed on a contract basis in the government departments only. The employees should have been appointed on a contract basis as of June 2, 2014, and should have been continuing as of the date of the implementation of the Act. The other criteria include that the contract appointments should have been made on a full-time basis only. The appointments made on a part-time, hourly, guest basis, etc., will not be considered for the purpose of regularisation. The contract appointments should have been made against substantive vacancies of the permanent sanctioned posts with the concurrence of the Finance Department. Regularisation of an employee appointed on a contract basis will be considered, only if the initial appointment was in due compliance with the procedure relating to the selection process, rule of reservation, eligibility, age and educational qualifications prescribed for the post and notification of vacancies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The regularisation will be only against clear vacancies after duly excluding the vacancies notified by recruitment bodies such as the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). The regularisation will be with prospective effect only i.e., with effect from the date of issuance of orders of regularisation under the Act. The period rendered on a contract basis will not be counted for any service benefits. The employees so regularised will be governed by the provisions of the National Pension System (NPS) and with prospective effect only. Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for passing a bill in the Assembly to regularise the contract employees, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatrami Reddy said the move will benefit around 11,000 staff across the State.