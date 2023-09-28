Andhra Pradesh government mulls to develop 288 beaches

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has identified 288 potential beaches along the 974 km coastline from Donkur in Srikakulam district to Nawabpeta in Tirupati and is contemplating developing them as tourist destinations by providing infrastructure on PPP mode duly obtaining the permissions and relaxations from the Coastal Zone authorities, said Minister for Tourism RK Roja.

Participating in the World Tourism Day 2023 celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Roja said the world celebrates Tourism Day on September 27 signifying the contribution of the sector in the socio-economic development of the country.

She stated several MoUs were signed during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) held at Vizag in March to invest in the tourism sector to the tune of Rs 19,345 crore, providing 51,083 jobs. “The department is working on the proposed investment projects signed during GIS, propelling it to reality which will give a boost to emerging tourism in the State and turn it into the most preferred tourist destination in the country,” Roja added.

Informing that Lepakshi village was awarded as the Best Rural Tourism Village of India for 2023, she said the achievement is a milestone in the journey of growth and development and proves the commitment of the government to future endeavours in the State.

“CM YS Jagan’s aim to develop the tourism sector had led to the laying of the foundation stone for Oberoi Group’s 7-Star hotels in three locations-Gandikota, Tirupati and Vizag, which will boost tourism in the State. Similarly, Mayfair Group of Hotels will develop a 5-star hotel at Annavaram in Visakhapatnam and Hotel Hyatt by MRKR Group at Tirupati,” Roja said.

AP Tourism Development Corporation managing director and CEO of AP Tourism Authority K Kanna Babu said that world tourism has suffered enormously during the Covid-19 pandemic and in a span of few years it has been evolving again envisaging tourism prosperity.

