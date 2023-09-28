Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Government school teacher shortlisted for global award

He was also selected for the Fulbright exchange programme, an opportunity to visit various schools in the US.

Published: 28th September 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Gaining international recognition, Harikrishna Patcharu, an English teacher at Ilavaram Zilla Parishad High School became the first teacher from Telugu states to be shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize announced by the famous Varkey Foundation in coordination with UNESCO.

With his initiatives to make students proficient in the English language, Hariskrishna’s children-centric education system has garnered recognition Pen Pal programme and created an environment for the school students to interact with international students from over 300 schools in the US, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, France, Poland, Tunisia, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chile and Turkey.

He was also selected for the Fulbright exchange programme, an opportunity to visit various schools in the US. With his efforts, out of 8,000 applicants across the globe, Harikrishna was among the 50 finalists who made an outstanding contribution to their profession.

The Global Teacher Prize serves to underline the importance of educators and the fact that, throughout the world, their efforts deserve to be recognised and celebrated. “I did not expect even in my wildest dreams that I would be shortlisted for the top 50 finalists,” said Harikrishna. Among these 50 finalists, one person will be selected for the Global Teacher Prize and an award of US $1 million will be presented to the winner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Global Teacher Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp