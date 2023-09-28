Andhra Pradesh High Court issues notices to TDP's Buddha Venkanna and Gorantla

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, suspended judge S Ramakrishna, Muvva Tarak, Krishna Yadav, Ravikumar Mudiraj, Rumala Ramesh, Yella Rao, Kalyani, N Chiranjeevi, Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, Anand, Kishore and others following a petition filed in the court that they had made objectionable posts and derogatory comments against the judges of HC and ACB court. Notices were issued to a total of 27 people.

Advocate General S Sriram filed the contempt of the court petition when some advocates wrote letters to him about the objectionable social media posts and derogatory comments made against the ACB court and High Court judges following the arrest and judicial remand of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case. Those who made the comments against the judges and the judiciary were made respondents in the case.

When the petition came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and Justice T Rajasekhar Rao, taking exception to the adverse comments, it issued notices to the respondents and asked why action should not be taken against them. The notices were also issued to Google India, Twitter Communications and Facebook India. The court further directed the DGP to identify real holders of Facebook accounts of the respondents in the case. Further hearing of the case was posted to October 25.

The Advocate General, in his arguments, said objectionable posts and derogatory comments against the judiciary were made by the accused on social media platforms and also during TV news channel debates.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, suspended judge S Ramakrishna, Muvva Tarak, Krishna Yadav, Ravikumar Mudiraj, Rumala Ramesh, Yella Rao, Kalyani, N Chiranjeevi, Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, Anand, Kishore and others following a petition filed in the court that they had made objectionable posts and derogatory comments against the judges of HC and ACB court. Notices were issued to a total of 27 people. Advocate General S Sriram filed the contempt of the court petition when some advocates wrote letters to him about the objectionable social media posts and derogatory comments made against the ACB court and High Court judges following the arrest and judicial remand of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case. Those who made the comments against the judges and the judiciary were made respondents in the case. When the petition came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and Justice T Rajasekhar Rao, taking exception to the adverse comments, it issued notices to the respondents and asked why action should not be taken against them. The notices were also issued to Google India, Twitter Communications and Facebook India. The court further directed the DGP to identify real holders of Facebook accounts of the respondents in the case. Further hearing of the case was posted to October 25.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Advocate General, in his arguments, said objectionable posts and derogatory comments against the judiciary were made by the accused on social media platforms and also during TV news channel debates.