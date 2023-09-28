Emulate Andhra Pradesh’s human capital model: IMF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of students from Andhra Pradesh, which is on a visit to the United States of America, got an opportunity to visit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at Washington DC. Applauding AP’s model of investing in human capital, the IMF asked the other States in the country to emulate AP.

The delegation of students interacted with the leadership team of IMF, including Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, and IMF Executive Director for India K Subramanian (former chief economic advisor). While Subramanian inspired the students to believe in themselves, work hard and eventually give back to the country, Gita Gopinath asked them to follow their dreams and be passionate about whatever they decided to pursue.

The visit was organised by the State Education Department with the aim of providing a stupendous global platform to children. It proved to be an excellent opportunity for them to gain insights into the workings of international financial institutions and learn from accomplished individuals, who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields.

During their meeting with Subramanian, the students received guidance and tips on how to be successful in life. Subramanian’s personal success story, rising through the ranks to become a prominent figure at IMF, served as a true inspiration for young minds. His words of wisdom and valuable insights have left an indelible impact on the students, encouraging them to strive for excellence. Similarly, the interaction with Gita Gopinath gave a transformative experience for the students.

Gita Gopinath, hailing from a humble background, shared her remarkable journey of hard work and passion that led her to become the first-ever Deputy Managing Director at IMF. Her words resonated deeply with the students, instilling in them the belief that with determination and perseverance, they too can achieve great heights.

The visit has not only broadened the horizons of the students but also ignited a spark within them to encourage their peers to dream big. The awe-inspiring stories and interactions with accomplished individuals like Subramanian and Gita Gopinath will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst for the students to inspire and motivate their friends to pursue their dreams relentlessly. The Chief Minister’s Office of Andhra Pradesh extended its sincere gratitude to Subramanian and Gita Gopinath for their invaluable contributions in shaping the aspirations of our young leaders.

CM’s response

Thank you for meeting our children and receiving them with such warmth @GitaGopinath garu, their bright smiles say it all! I truly believe that education is the biggest catalyst in not just transforming individual lives but transforming entire communities. Our children are shining examples of this. I’m filled with pride when I see our children so proudly and confidently represent our State on an international platform!

