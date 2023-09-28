Mangalagiri Eco-Park thrown open to public

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Minister for Energy and Environment Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, along with district Collector Venugopal Reddy, MLC M Hanumantha Rao, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and forest department officials inaugurated the Mangalagiri Hill Eco-Park here on Wednesday.

Located between Guntur and Vijayawada cities, Mangalagiri is a prime spot for the development of tourism, as devotees from across the State visit Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. In 2015, the then-state government approved to setting up of the first hill eco-park in Mangalagiri and 20 hectares of land was extracted under the Nagaravanam programme from Mangalagiri Tadepalli reserved forest area, developed parks, and plantation in the area.

Apart from providing lung space to the public, the main objective of this eco-park is to educate and create awareness regarding forests and the environment among pilgrims visiting the temple. However, due to a lack of proper maintenance in the following years, the eco-park was neglected. But in the past two years, the development works gained pace, as the State government allotted Rs 1.2 crore funds.

Along with a children's play area and park, a 2.8 km-long walking track was constructed around the hill, and two trekking routes were set up. In order to attract more tourists from both Guntur and Vijayawada cities, the officials have set up adventurous sports, including zip lining and bungee jumping.

Washrooms, resting points, open gym & yoga centre, and other basic amenities are provided at the hill eco-park, as the footfall has been increasing in the past few months. An MoU has been signed with Outrival Adventures for organising trekking events with college students, NGOs and various eco-clubs of Guntur and Mangalagiri areas.

