Nallamala forest toll gates upgraded with FASTags to maintain roads

The forest hosts as many as 147 tribal hamlets with around 15,000 tribes and 171 Chenchu Gudems with 6,950 families.

Published: 28th September 2023

A checkpost on a road leading to Nallamala Forest | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Replacing manual toll fee collection at forest checkposts in Diguvametta (near Giddalur), Pedda Dornala and Sikharam (Srisailam ghat road), the forest department officials have recently begun functioning of FASTag mode of toll fee payment system.

The forest department has been collecting Rs 100 for heavy vehicles and Rs 50 for other small vehicles at these checkposts to maintain the roads in these forest areas. All the necessary equipment, including the FASTag scanners, automated gates, computers etc., were installed at these checkposts and staff were deployed.  

With about 2,250 km core forest area and a total of 6,000 sq km of total reserve forest area, Nallamala forest extends to Prakasam, Kadapa, Kurnool, Guntur Palamuru in Andhra Pradesh and Nalgonda in Telangana. The forest hosts as many as 147 tribal hamlets with around 15,000 tribes and 171 Chenchu Gudems with 6,950 families.

To maintain the forest environment and roads leading to these forest areas, the officials have been collecting toll fees and engaging the local tribes such as Swachh Sevaks. These Swachh Sevaks and volunteers collect plastic waste discarded by the tourists, helping to maintain the forest area.

“The FASTag mode has been introduced to eradicate any pilferage and money management. An agreement has been made with ICICI bank for this new payment system,” said Gundlakamma Forest Ranger H Jeevan Kumar.

