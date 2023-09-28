No immediate relief for Chandrababu Naidu as SC refuses to bar trial court from handling CID plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to restrain a trial court from dealing with the Crime Investigation Department (CID)’s plea for custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged Rs 371 crore scam case related to the skill development corporation scheme even as it agreed to hear the former chief minister’s petition to quash the case on October 3.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud orally told Naidu’s lawyer, senior counsel Siddharth Luthra, that the court would not restrain the trial judge from hearing the petition. The observation by the CJI came after Luthra complained that the State police were pressing for Naidu’s custody while the latter’s petition was pending before the Supreme Court.

The petition was initially listed before the designated bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti. However, as soon as the matter came up for hearing, Justice Khanna said, “My brother has little difficulty in hearing this matter. We are directing it to be listed before another bench next week.” It may be noted that Justice Bhatti hails from Andhra Pradesh. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, then, rushed to the bench headed by CJI for an urgent hearing on Naidu’s plea.

“We have some unorthodox requests to make as Justice Bhatti recused from hearing. I did not disturb this bench as it was in the midst of a hearing,” Luthra said while mentioning the case before the CJI-led bench.

He argued that the FIR against Naidu was unsustainable in the eyes of the law as no prior sanction was obtained by the probe agency for registering it under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also contended police custody cannot be sought after the first 15 days of arrest, according to a provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The senior counsel further alleged that the police custody was being sought because of the upcoming elections.“Since September 8, Naidu has been in custody after he was picked up illegally. They are roping him in FIR after the FIR only because the 2024 election is coming up,” Luthra said, adding Naidu was travelling across AP to mobilise political support when he was picked up.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, opposed Naidu’s plea, saying the case pertained to a scam worth crores of rupees and the alleged offence took place before the 2018 amendment that introduced Section 17A in the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. “We will list it before an appropriate bench on October 3,” Justice Chandrachud said during the brief hearing.

Lokesh moves HC

Day after the AP-CID named Nara Lokesh as an accused in Amaravati IRR case, the latter filed an anticipatory bail plea in the AP High Court

Hearing deferred

The ACB special court adjourned the hearing on Naidu’s bail and CID custody petitions, to October 4

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to restrain a trial court from dealing with the Crime Investigation Department (CID)’s plea for custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged Rs 371 crore scam case related to the skill development corporation scheme even as it agreed to hear the former chief minister’s petition to quash the case on October 3. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud orally told Naidu’s lawyer, senior counsel Siddharth Luthra, that the court would not restrain the trial judge from hearing the petition. The observation by the CJI came after Luthra complained that the State police were pressing for Naidu’s custody while the latter’s petition was pending before the Supreme Court. The petition was initially listed before the designated bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti. However, as soon as the matter came up for hearing, Justice Khanna said, “My brother has little difficulty in hearing this matter. We are directing it to be listed before another bench next week.” It may be noted that Justice Bhatti hails from Andhra Pradesh. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, then, rushed to the bench headed by CJI for an urgent hearing on Naidu’s plea.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have some unorthodox requests to make as Justice Bhatti recused from hearing. I did not disturb this bench as it was in the midst of a hearing,” Luthra said while mentioning the case before the CJI-led bench. He argued that the FIR against Naidu was unsustainable in the eyes of the law as no prior sanction was obtained by the probe agency for registering it under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also contended police custody cannot be sought after the first 15 days of arrest, according to a provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The senior counsel further alleged that the police custody was being sought because of the upcoming elections.“Since September 8, Naidu has been in custody after he was picked up illegally. They are roping him in FIR after the FIR only because the 2024 election is coming up,” Luthra said, adding Naidu was travelling across AP to mobilise political support when he was picked up. Meanwhile, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, opposed Naidu’s plea, saying the case pertained to a scam worth crores of rupees and the alleged offence took place before the 2018 amendment that introduced Section 17A in the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. “We will list it before an appropriate bench on October 3,” Justice Chandrachud said during the brief hearing. Lokesh moves HC Day after the AP-CID named Nara Lokesh as an accused in Amaravati IRR case, the latter filed an anticipatory bail plea in the AP High Court Hearing deferred The ACB special court adjourned the hearing on Naidu’s bail and CID custody petitions, to October 4