Vijayawada railway station receives ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another milestone, Vijayawada railway station bagged the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’ at the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards held by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Minister for Tourism RK Roja presented the award for excelling in all nine parameters laid down by the AP Tourism Authority.

Expressing happiness, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil complimented the officials and departments concerned for bagging the Tourist Friendly Station Award and said that the achievement serves as a testament to its tourist-friendly infrastructure, ease of access and maintenance.

Narendra A Patil stressed that the railway station is the major junction connecting every nook and corner of the country and all efforts are in place to match up with growing passenger aspirations and demands and align it with world-class standards with regard to passenger amenities. He also highlighted the robust energy-saving systems, waste management systems, Divyangjan facilities and high-level passenger amenities which were instrumental in bagging the award.

