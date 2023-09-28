Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada railway station receives ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’

Narendra A Patil stressed that the railway station is the major junction connecting every nook and corner of the country and all efforts are in place to match up with growing passenger demands.

Published: 28th September 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister RK Roja presenting ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’ to Vijayawada Railway Station officials on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Tourism Minister RK Roja presenting ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’ to Vijayawada Railway Station officials on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another milestone, Vijayawada railway station bagged the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’ at the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards held by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Minister for Tourism RK Roja presented the award for excelling in all nine parameters laid down by the AP Tourism Authority.

Expressing happiness, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil complimented the officials and departments concerned for bagging the Tourist Friendly Station Award and said that the achievement serves as a testament to its tourist-friendly infrastructure, ease of access and maintenance.

Narendra A Patil stressed that the railway station is the major junction connecting every nook and corner of the country and all efforts are in place to match up with growing passenger aspirations and demands and align it with world-class standards with regard to passenger amenities. He also highlighted the robust energy-saving systems, waste management systems, Divyangjan facilities and high-level passenger amenities which were instrumental in bagging the award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada railway Tourist Friendly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp